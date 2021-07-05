-$1.62 EPS Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will announce ($1.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.56). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($6.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($4.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10).

SRRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,206,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 207,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.01. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

