$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMHC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,022,633. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

