$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $414.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $415.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.