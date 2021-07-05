$10.83 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post $10.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.65 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $38.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $52.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

SELB stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $482.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 1,059,063 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 115,828 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

