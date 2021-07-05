$101.34 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post sales of $101.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.10 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $77.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $409.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.73 million to $428.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $381.06 million, with estimates ranging from $349.89 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

