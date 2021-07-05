109,506 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,506 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 97,946 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 653,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,580,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,211,000.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,824 shares in the company, valued at $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288 over the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

