1,257,685 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,257,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,693,000. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Moderna at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $858,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $975,205.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,254 shares of company stock worth $73,451,912. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.30. 4,200,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,828,046. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.02. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $245.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.