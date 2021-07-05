130,652 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,262,000. SBA Communications comprises about 3.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SBA Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $322.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.03. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.47 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

