$137.11 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to post $137.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.84 million. FB Financial posted sales of $136.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $553.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.31 million to $563.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $538.20 million, with estimates ranging from $484.46 million to $573.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,009,000 after buying an additional 326,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

