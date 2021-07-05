139,386 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 139,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

