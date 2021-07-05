$142.37 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce sales of $142.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the highest is $149.74 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $138.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $575.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $591.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $575.01 million, with estimates ranging from $542.70 million to $605.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 84.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $39.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

