156,621 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 156,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,204,000 after buying an additional 5,898,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,285,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,274 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.