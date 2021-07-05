$18.36 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report $18.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. Airgain posted sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $76.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $78.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $94.23 million, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $101.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 83,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 70,669 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 69,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $20.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 1.23. Airgain has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.