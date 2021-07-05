$18.41 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce $18.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.58 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $15.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $77.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 million to $79.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.75 million, with estimates ranging from $78.45 million to $91.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 386,944 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $526.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 103.61%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.