1inch (1INCH) Price Tops $2.40

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for $2.40 or 0.00007116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a total market cap of $414.13 million and approximately $70.93 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1inch alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.39 or 0.00815241 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

1inch Coin Profile

1inch (1INCH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,899,880 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.