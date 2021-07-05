$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.20 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

NSIT stock opened at $99.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.84. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.