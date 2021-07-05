$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.40. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 35.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $140.02 on Monday. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

