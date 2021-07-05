$2.30 EPS Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings of $2.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45. Quidel reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $12.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $19.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $15.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Quidel during the first quarter worth about $852,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 26.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QDEL traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.29. 540,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,342. Quidel has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.47.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

