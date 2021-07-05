$2.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 391.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $149.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $40,590,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,690 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $24,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

