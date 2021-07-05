$21.50 Million in Sales Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce sales of $21.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.64 million and the lowest is $21.36 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $22.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year sales of $87.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million.

HBMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after buying an additional 104,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 49,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.93.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

