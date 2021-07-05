$226.27 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce sales of $226.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the highest is $230.18 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $906.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $910.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,639 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $96,159,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 58.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 945,631 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHC opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 64.26. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

