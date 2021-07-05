$24.20 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to announce $24.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted sales of $17.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $97.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.20 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

O2Micro International stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.69. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

