26,750 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Datadog makes up about 0.3% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 1,604.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of DDOG traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.47. 1,423,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,829. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,402,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,291 shares of company stock worth $57,268,144 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

