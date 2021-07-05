$27.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce $27.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.31 million to $28.40 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $24.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $131.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $131.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $203.21 million, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $236.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,664.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $150,175.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,343,942.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,121 shares of company stock worth $622,420. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LADR stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 129.93, a current ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

