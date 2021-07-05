$271.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce sales of $271.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.50 million and the highest is $276.40 million. Medpace reported sales of $205.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace stock opened at $179.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $196.12.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,029 shares of company stock valued at $45,439,966 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 11.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $46,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Medpace by 21.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.