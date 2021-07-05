29,517 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $231,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.05 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.