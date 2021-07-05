2key.network (2KEY) One Day Volume Hits $160,604.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $160,604.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00862001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.33 or 0.08132657 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 76,165,945 coins. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

