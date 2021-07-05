$3.08 EPS Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.56 and the lowest is $2.83. Signature Bank reported earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $15.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $17.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after buying an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank stock opened at $248.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $263.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.