$3.44 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post $3.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $3.27 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $430,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $12.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $23.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%.

APDN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

