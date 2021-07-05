$309.46 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce sales of $309.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.67 million. Spire posted sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

SR stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spire by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.