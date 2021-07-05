$321.41 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post $321.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $323.00 million and the lowest is $320.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $279.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

MGI stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $820.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth $4,618,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 2,185,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

