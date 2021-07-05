$331.55 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce sales of $331.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.10 million and the highest is $334.00 million. Ingevity reported sales of $270.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NGVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $39,388,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2,103.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 350,098 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $18,080,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 48.4% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after buying an additional 220,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.99. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

