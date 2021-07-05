34,600 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,000. Kansas City Southern comprises 1.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $187,442,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after buying an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,107,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $69,019,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

NYSE:KSU opened at $284.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.32. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $142.03 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

