35,620 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.32 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

