$36.10 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to post $36.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.20 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $44.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $148.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $151.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $149.09 million, with estimates ranging from $148.28 million to $149.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of TRTX opened at $13.44 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 403.01, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

