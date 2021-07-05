419,611 Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 419,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADERU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $257,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $502,000.

Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

