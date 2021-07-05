$42.55 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post $42.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.60 million and the lowest is $42.50 million. Impinj posted sales of $26.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $176.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.13 million to $176.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $203.49 million to $219.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $29,575,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 3,153.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PI stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.