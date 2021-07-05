42,616 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,719,280 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.