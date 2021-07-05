43,947 Shares in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Deluxe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

