$45.65 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post sales of $45.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.70 million and the highest is $47.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $24.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $189.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $202.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $237.30 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $285.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%.

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $199.15 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

