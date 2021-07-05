$453.20 Million in Sales Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to report $453.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.60 million to $463.80 million. Herc posted sales of $368.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Herc’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Herc stock opened at $112.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. Herc has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $118.59.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Herc by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Herc by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.