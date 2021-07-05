507,042 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 507,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,282,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.01% of Denbury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

NYSE DEN opened at $75.69 on Monday. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

