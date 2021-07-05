52,037 Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,778,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,468,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $74.85 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36.

