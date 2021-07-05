$61.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post sales of $61.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.83 million. Bill.com posted sales of $42.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $221.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $221.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $285.74 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $300.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $313,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,888 shares of company stock worth $21,739,424. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $184.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.98. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -225.24 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

