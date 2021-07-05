$747.48 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce sales of $747.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.60 million. Valvoline reported sales of $516.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

