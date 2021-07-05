$79.45 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce $79.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $64.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $351.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $356.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $379.43 million, with estimates ranging from $368.90 million to $393.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

ELF stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.77 and a beta of 2.06.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,160 shares of company stock worth $7,003,897. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

