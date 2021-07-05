$81.49 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce $81.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.30 million to $81.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $76.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $341.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.32 million to $345.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $395.00 million, with estimates ranging from $377.49 million to $406.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

TRHC stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.06.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,811,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,857,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after buying an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after buying an additional 273,434 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after buying an additional 214,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

