830,525 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 830,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,797,000. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 1.1% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 346,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after buying an additional 1,092,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000.

NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 390,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

