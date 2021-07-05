$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $810,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $3.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 million to $3.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.88 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOVN. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the first quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novan by 18,771.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,416,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Novan by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $9.37 on Monday. Novan has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $176.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.03.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.