87,238 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.97. 1,470,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

